Italo (XTA) Trading Down 7% This Week

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Italo has a market capitalization of $25,517.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Italo has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.84 or 0.02587531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00210032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00123932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,797,299 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The official website for Italo is italo.network. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.