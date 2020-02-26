Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 159.9% in February

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, a growth of 159.9% from the January 30th total of 216,400 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ITRM. G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,799,000. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.36. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

