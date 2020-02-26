Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the January 30th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. 29,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,437. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.77. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned about 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

