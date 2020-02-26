Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $53,139.45 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 429,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,986. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 392,671 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Itron by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,863 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $16,922,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $12,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.