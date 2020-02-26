Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITRN opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $503.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.86. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

