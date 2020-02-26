IXT Price Tops $0.0067 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One IXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bitbns, Bit-Z and HitBTC. IXT has a market cap of $240,509.00 and approximately $1,497.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IXT has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00481172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.92 or 0.06159821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00062715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026037 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011405 BTC.

About IXT

IXT is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech.

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitbns, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

