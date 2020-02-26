J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in J2 Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in J2 Global by 29.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 263.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

