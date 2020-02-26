Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 355.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Jack in the Box worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 47.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

JACK stock opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $380,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,246 shares of company stock worth $3,578,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

