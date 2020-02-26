Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for 3.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,121,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

