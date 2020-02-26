Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 3.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,694,000 after buying an additional 70,126 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,047,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,452,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,056,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,874,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.18.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $266.44 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.19 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.24.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

