Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $7.51 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 3.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 102.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 105.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 114.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. ValuEngine downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

