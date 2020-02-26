Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

