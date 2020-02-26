Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises about 3.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 101,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $125.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.47. CDW has a 12-month low of $90.53 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.