Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,285 Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000. Roper Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 46,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $365.91 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $315.09 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

