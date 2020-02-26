Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 239,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.23. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $109.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.256 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

