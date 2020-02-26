Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,897 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares comprises approximately 3.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PB stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PB shares. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

