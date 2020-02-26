Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $390.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.