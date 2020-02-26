Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 2,846 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 846.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $284.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.74. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.03 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

