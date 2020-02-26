Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Trims Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,305,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.22 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.46.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,404 shares of company stock worth $1,898,861 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

