James A. Gingrich Sells 2,643 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) COO James A. Gingrich sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $88,355.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,094,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. 451,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

