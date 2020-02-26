James C. Edenfield Sells 18,000 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $338,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMSWA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 112,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,535. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $601.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of American Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 325,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 227,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

