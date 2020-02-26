James Quincey Sells 66,673 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,837,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

