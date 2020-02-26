Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.50-13.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $12.50-$13.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. 122,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,366. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $116.52 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average of $137.23.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

