JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

JBGS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.64. 17,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

