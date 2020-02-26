Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,791,000 after acquiring an additional 219,384 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,740,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,136,000 after acquiring an additional 292,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 970,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,760,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

