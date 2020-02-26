Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 4,910 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,910 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $417,890.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,958.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXAS traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,028,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.63 and a beta of 1.36. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth $68,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

