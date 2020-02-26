JET8 Price Up 108% This Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 56.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, JET8 has traded up 108% against the dollar. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. JET8 has a market cap of $578,325.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.82 or 0.02472617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00207092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00038978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00122850 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

