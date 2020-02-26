Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,412,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 164,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 2,872.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 155,098 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jianpu Technology stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Jianpu Technology has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Jianpu Technology will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

