Jill S. Wyant Sells 72,606 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $211.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.58.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.77.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.