Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $78,500.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $87,100.00.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. 1,122,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,686. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Yext in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Yext by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Yext by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

