JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Update

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 3,150.0% from the January 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of JMP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

JMP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 66,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,100. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

