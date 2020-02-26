John Frank Acquires 400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $98.04. 11,970,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

