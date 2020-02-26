John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.19. 10,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,514. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $340.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,528,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $162,390,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,365,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,285,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

