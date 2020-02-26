JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has set its FY20 guidance at $2.35-2.45 EPS.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.16 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts expect JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A alerts:

JW.A stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.15. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, EVP Gary M. Rinck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.