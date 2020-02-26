John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter.

NYSE:JW.B opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

