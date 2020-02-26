Johns Lyng Group Ltd (ASX:JLG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (ASX:JLG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

JLG traded down A$0.15 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$2.46 ($1.74). The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,108. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.02. Johns Lyng Group has a 1 year low of A$1.17 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of A$2.82 ($2.00). The stock has a market cap of $546.73 million and a PE ratio of 41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73.

Johns Lyng Group Company Profile

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia. The company operates through Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, and Commercial Construction and Other segments. The Insurance Building And Restoration Services segment provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, and hazardous waste removal services.

