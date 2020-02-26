Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 61.1% Lower Over Last Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $23,611.00 and $664.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 61.1% lower against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.36 or 0.02598224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00208974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00124522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.