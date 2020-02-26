JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $70,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.11. 13,514,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,518,845. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $414.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

