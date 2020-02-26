Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 225.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Renaissance Capital started coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

NYSE JMIA opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $421.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 63.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

