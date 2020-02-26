Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 197,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 188,778 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after acquiring an additional 648,860 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,134,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,202,000 after acquiring an additional 526,472 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,055. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

