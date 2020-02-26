Kadmon’s (KDMN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 481.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KDMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.84.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

