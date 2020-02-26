Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.68% of Kansas City Southern worth $99,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $161.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $107.61 and a 1 year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

