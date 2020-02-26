KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on KB Home to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE:KBH opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. KB Home has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. KB Home’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.