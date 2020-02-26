Kcash (KCASH) Trading 19.4% Lower This Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Kcash has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $1.58 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.