KekCoin (KEK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. KekCoin has a total market cap of $226,992.00 and $6.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00023708 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.94 or 0.02903135 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002204 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000548 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020546 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.