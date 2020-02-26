Kelly P. Haggerty Sells 26,791 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZIXI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. 1,253,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Get ZIX alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.