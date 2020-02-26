KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KEMET’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. KEMET posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEM opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

