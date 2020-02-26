Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,035 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,746,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,814,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,811,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 9,771.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,113,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after buying an additional 2,092,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kennametal by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,989,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,121 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.97. 10,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,401. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

