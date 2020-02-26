Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the January 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.47. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 1.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

