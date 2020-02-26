Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the January 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

KEQU stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.